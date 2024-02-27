Fintech Niro in talks for pre-Series B funding, eyes valuation bump

Niro co-founders Aditya Kumar (left) and Sankalp Mathur

Bengaluru-based consumer fintech startup Niro, which is backed by Elevar Equity and GMO Ventures, among others, is in advanced talks to secure pre-Series B funding at a sharply higher valuation than before, VCCircle has gathered. The embedded lending platform is in the process of raising the pre-Series B funding round of ......