Fintech startup mPokket appoints former Myntra exec Vikram Singh as product head

Maybright Ventures Pvt. Ltd, which operates micro loan-focused fintech startup mPokket, has appointed Vikram Singh as their new head of product.

Singh will lead mPokket’s product team and develop the product strategy, the company said, adding that he will be managing a team of product managers and UX designers to build new products and scale existing ones.

In his most recent role, Singh has worked in Myntra as an Associate Director where he built and launched popular products such as Myntra Credit, personalised checkout and drove the adoption of online payment transactions with payment gateways and the launch of Cardless EMIs and Flipkart PayLater on Myntra.

He had also worked with Axtria and Samsung.

“Vikram is a talented product manager with a wealth of industry experience. We are excited to have him on board during mPokket’s growth journey.

He will play a vital role in the evolution of existing products while also driving the development of innovative new ones to fuel further growth,” Gaurav Jalan, CEO and founder, mPokket, said.

Founded in 2015 by Gaurav Jalan, mPokket provides loans to college students and young working professionals.

They can avail of loans ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 30,000.