Financial sector sees large cross-border deals this year, including two rare ones

A security guard stands outside a Yes Bank branch in New Delhi | Credit: Reuters/Ainnie Arif

India's financial sector has seen a number of large deals in 2025, including two rare transactions involving foreign banks buying significant stakes in Indian lenders.

Between January and September 2025, mergers and acquisitions worth $8 billion have concluded across the financial sector, a 127% increase over the same period last year, according to data by Grant Thornton.

Here are key facts about the major deals:

Dubai-based bank Emirates NBD will buy a 60% stake in Indian private lender RBL Bank in a deal valued at $3 billion, the largest overseas acquisition in the Indian financial sector so far.

The deal gives the Middle Eastern lender access to a wide branch network, which it intends to merge with its local subsidiary.

In May, Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) agreed to acquire a 20% stake in Yes Bank for $1.6 billion.

It bought the stake from a clutch of Indian banks that rescued the bankrupt lender in 2020. It bought an additional 4.99% in September.

Private equity firm Blackstone, through a Singapore-based affliate, in October agreed to invest 61.97 billion rupees ($705.05 million) in India's Federal Bank, for a 9.9% stake via preferential equity shares.

The deal's completion will give Blackstone's affiliate Asia II Topco XIII Pte Ltd the right to nominate one non-executive director to the Federal Bank's board.

Earlier this month, Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company (IHC) agreed to invest close to $1 billion to buy a 43.5% stake in Sammaan Capital, a non-bank lender focused on housing loans.

IHC will launch an open offer to buy an additional 26% stake for retail investors as per Indian takeover regulations.

The investment was among the largest in India's non-bank financial sector.

In April, Warburg Pincus and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) agreed to invest $877 million in IDFC FIRST Bank through convertible preference shares.

Together the two funds will have a combined ownership of 15% on conversion of the shares.

BAIN CAPITAL – MANAPPURAM FINANCE

In March, Bain Capital agreed to acquire an 18% stake in Manappuram Finance for $508 million.

Bain will raise its stake to over 40% after making an open offer for shares from retail investors.

Manappuram is a leading gold-loan NBFC with over 5,300 branches.

BAJAJ GROUP - ALLIANZ

In March, India's Bajaj Group bought back a 26% stake in its two joint venture firms - Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Ltd and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Ltd - from its joint venture partner Allianz for $2.8 billion, ending a decade-long partnership.

Allianz thereafter tied up with Reliance-owned Jio Financial Services to set up both general and life insurance businesses.

