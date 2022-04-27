Fidelity Investments’ India arm announces \'Resume 2022\' for women to re-enter workforce

Fidelity Investments India has rolled out the sixth edition of Resume, a six-month internship programme for women who are seeking to re-enter workforce after a career break.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Resume 2022’ offers opportunities across business functions including operations, technology, analytics and grades, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Through this programme, the managers will set detailed goals for the participants and conduct strong mentorship and regular performance check-ins for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The interns can build networks and engage in community impact initiatives through the firm’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, Fidelity Cares.

Fidelity said that the participants join the company initially for six months when they are provided mentorship and development opportunities to learn and integrate into project teams.

According to the statement, the interns receive pay and benefits equivalent to that of full-time employees.

"At Fidelity, we strive to foster a culture of inclusion by removing barriers to inclusion for our employees. We have been making continuous efforts to increase the representation of women in our workforce, and the Resume programme is one more step in our quest to create a diverse and inclusive environment," said Seema Unni, Head of HR, Fidelity Investments, India.

In addition, the holistic nature of the programme covering diverse aspects including mentorship, hands-on projects, formal training and peer learning helps reinforce confidence and capability in the participants and results in a large number of them securing roles with the firm post the six months.” she added.

Launched in 2015, the programme claims to have helped several women professionals to re-enter the workforce.

Fidelity Investments India is a financial services firm that began operations as a global capability center of the company in 2003, and currently has around 7,000 employees located across Bangalore and Chennai.

It offers solutions to its customers across all lines of the global business in the areas of technology, operations, analytics, research, and data. It is the Indian arm of global financial services company Fidelity Investments.