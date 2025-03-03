Family offices looking at more concentrated bets: Panelists at VCCircle LP Summit

Premium
Family offices will increasingly look at making more concentrated bets, where they have more conviction in the companies they invest in–both directly and indirectly, panelists said at VCCircle Limited Partners Summit 2025. The panel, which comprised executives from the DSP HMK family office, Baldota Family Office, Thakor Family Office and ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.