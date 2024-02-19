Family offices' appetite for risky bets growing: Catamaran president at VCCircle LP Summit

Premium Deepak Padaki at VCCircle Limited Partners Summit 2024

Indian family offices’ appetite for pursuing higher-risk-higher-return investments has grown in the past few years, said Deepak Padaki, president of Catamaran, at the VCCircle Limited Partners Summit 2024. “Family offices are increasingly dynamic, directly investing in private company equities, exploring targeted credit opportunities, and actively pursuing control stakes and full buyouts,” ......