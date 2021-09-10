Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Falcon Edge managed Alpha Wave bets on multi food brand
Photo Credit: Pexels

Alpha Wave Incubation, a $300 million single-LP venture fund anchored by Abu Dhabi’s ADQ and managed by Falcon Edge Capital...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...