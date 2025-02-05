Fairfax makes a top-up in India portfolio firm as another investor exits

Premium Fairfax chairman Prem Watsa | Credit: Reuters

Indian-born Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-led investment firm Fairfax, which has otherwise gone slow in striking fresh transactions in India, has increased its exposure to one of its local portfolio companies. The Toronto-based group, which invests in India both through its flagship firm Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd and the country-focused Fairfax ......