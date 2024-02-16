Fairfax begins new year with a multi-bagger exit

Premium Fairfax chairman Prem Watsa | Credit: Reuters/Aaron Harris

Fairfax India, a country-specific private-equity style investment firm, which is run in association with Indian-born Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax, has scored a neat exit from an eight-year-old portfolio company with an above average return. This comes after the PE firm went on a harvest spree in 2023. Fairfax India has inked ......