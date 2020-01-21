Fairfax-backed Go Digit’s valuation tops $800 mn after fresh funding

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, which is backed by Canadian investment firm Fairfax, has raised funding from three new investors in a round that values it at least $800 million.

The online insurance distributor raised $84 million (about Rs 598 crore) from mid-market private equity firms Faering Capital and TVS Capital as well as venture capital firm A91 Partners, media reports said, citing the company.

The round has valued the company at $870 million, The Economic Times reported, without specifying where it got the information from. The Mint newspaper cited a person aware of the matter as saying that the company was around valued $800 million.

Go Digit, which was set up in 2016, will use the capital mainly to meet the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s norms on regulatory capital and foreign exposure, founder Kamlesh Goyal said. It will also enhance its technological infrastructure to automate processes and resolve “customer pain points”, he said.

The development comes just over a month after reports suggested that the three firms were in talks to invest up to $100 million (around Rs 709 crore) in the company, giving it a valuation of $900 million.

VCCircle has reached out to Go Digit on the details of the investment and will update this report accordingly.

This is the first external funding round for Go Digit, which had previously raised capital from Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.

In July 2018, Digit raised $45 million (around Rs 310 crore then) from Fairfax. At the time, the company said it would use the money to invest in new products and expand its distribution network across the country. So far, Toronto-based Fairfax has invested over $140 million in the company.

The insurance platform was founded by industry veteran Kamlesh Goyal, who was working with Germany’s Allianz prior to establishing the startup. While Goyal functions as Digit’s chairman, former Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd president Vijay Kumar is its chief executive officer and principal officer.

The company provides insurance services for several product verticals, including several types of automobiles, health and employee health, travel, home, shop and consumer good insurance. Some of the companies it has partnered with include Flipkart, Paytm, Cleartrip, PolicyBazaar and Tanishq, among others, for products related to mobile phones and flight delays.

Another online insurance platform that has received investor attention in recent months is the Mumbai-based Acko. In November last year, it raised $20 million (around Rs 143.50 crore) in funding from Binny Bansal, taking the Flipkart co-founder’s total investment in the company to $45 million.

Other insurance platforms that operate in similar verticals include ETechAces Marketing & Consulting Pvt. Ltd, the operator of online insurance selling platform PolicyBazaar.com and lending marketplace PaisaBazaar.com. It raised $200 million (Rs 1,360 crore) in a round led by SoftBank Vision Fund in June 2018.

In March that year, VCCircle reported that online insurance provider Coverfox’s parent, Glitterbug Technologies Pvt. Ltd, raised Rs 49 crore ($7.6 million) from Dutch insurance, pension and asset management firm Aegon NV.