Ex-PremjiInvest partners team up with Malacca Ventures’ exec to float PE firm

Premium Atul Gupta, managing partner, Trident Growth Partners

Two former executives of PremjiInvest, the family office of Wipro Ltd founder chairman Azim Premji, have teamed up with a former investment executive of Malacca Ventures to start their own private equity firm to invest in growth-stage companies in India across multiple sectors. Atul Gupta and Rajesh Ramaiah, the two former ......