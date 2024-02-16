facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Experts weigh in on changing contours of LP bets at VCCircle Summit

Experts weigh in on changing contours of LP bets at VCCircle Summit

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 16 Feb 2024
Premium
Experts weigh in on changing contours of LP bets at VCCircle Summit
Neha Grover, South Asia lead - private equity funds, IFC; Sampath Reddy, CIO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance; Akhil Awasthi, managing partner, Tata Capital Growth Fund; Kajal Ilmi, MD & CEO, Aviom India Housing Finance

Contemporary limited partners (LPs) are intellectually curious and delve actively into portfolio strategies, seeking a deeper understanding to contribute to the success of funds, said Neha Grover, South Asia lead - private equity funds, International Finance Corporation (IFC), at the VCCircle’s Limited Partners Summit 2024. “Previously, LPs&#39; primary concern was the ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Experts weigh in on changing contours of LP bets at VCCircle Summit

Finance

Experts weigh in on changing contours of LP bets at VCCircle Summit

Premium
Secondaries deals key for evolution of PE/VC ecosystem: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit

Finance

Secondaries deals key for evolution of PE/VC ecosystem: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit

Premium
Rising exits by PE/VC firms major shift in DNA: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit

Finance

Rising exits by PE/VC firms major shift in DNA: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit

Premium
Fairfax begins new year with a multi-bagger exit

Finance

Fairfax begins new year with a multi-bagger exit

Premium
Carlyle scores high returns in swift India partial exit

Finance

Carlyle scores high returns in swift India partial exit

Julius Baer India raises over $36 mn for India equity fund

Finance

Julius Baer India raises over $36 mn for India equity fund

Advertisement