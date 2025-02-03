Exclusive: ValueQuest closes maiden private equity fund exceeding target

Premium ValueQuest's Ravi Dharamshi (left) and Pushkar Jauhari

ValueQuest, a public markets investor that forayed into the alternative investment markets with the launch of its maiden private equity fund in 2023, has marked the final close of the vehicle. The Mumbai-headquartered investor, which has backed companies like Waaree Energies, Sabine Hospital, Jupiter International, Unimech Aerospace and Rentomojo among others, ......