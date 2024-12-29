Exclusive: Stakeboat Capital set to invest in botanical extracts maker
Chandrasekhar Kandasamy, managing partner, Stakeboat Capital

Mid-market private equity firm Stakeboat Capital, which invests in companies across healthcare, life sciences, and manufacturing, has signed an agreement to acquire a minority stake in a botanical extracts company, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The private equity firm, which is diversifying into a new asset class, is ......

