facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Exclusive: Piper Serica overshoots angel fund’s target, hits final close

Exclusive: Piper Serica overshoots angel fund’s target, hits final close

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 11 Jul 2023
Premium
Exclusive: Piper Serica overshoots angel fund’s target, hits final close
Abhay Agarwal, founder, Piper Serica

Mumbai-based Piper Serica Advisors Pvt Ltd has marked the final close for its maiden angel fund after overshooting the greenshoe option thanks to high investor interest, its founder told VCCircle.  The wealth management firm, which had set out to raise about Rs 125 crore including a greenshoe option of Rs 25 crore, has marked the final ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Government levies indirect tax on online gaming companies

TMT

Government levies indirect tax on online gaming companies

Premium
Djax Technologies founder floats early-stage VC fund

Finance

Djax Technologies founder floats early-stage VC fund

Adani Group mulls bidding for Reliance Group's coal plants

Infrastructure

Adani Group mulls bidding for Reliance Group's coal plants

100x Entrepreneur podcast founders float fund to back SaaS startups

Finance

100x Entrepreneur podcast founders float fund to back SaaS startups

Premium
Exclusive: Piper Serica overshoots angel fund's target, hits final close

Finance

Exclusive: Piper Serica overshoots angel fund's target, hits final close

AyushPay ropes in former Dineout exec as co-founder, CBO

People

AyushPay ropes in former Dineout exec as co-founder, CBO

Advertisement