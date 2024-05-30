Exclusive: Pine Labs looks at merger possibility with peer to brighten IPO prospects
By Debjyoti Roy

  • 30 May 2024
Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs

Indian digital payments company Pine Labs, which is shifting its domicile back to India from Singapore, is likely looking at the possibility of merging with a local fintech company and aim for a combined listing, three people aware of the development told VCCircle.  The company, which counts Peak XV Partners, private equity firm Actis, ......

