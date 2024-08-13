Exclusive: MedGenome, Neuberg eye controlling stake in diagnostic chain
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Exclusive: MedGenome, Neuberg eye controlling stake in diagnostic chain

Exclusive: MedGenome, Neuberg eye controlling stake in diagnostic chain

Premium
Exclusive: MedGenome, Neuberg eye controlling stake in diagnostic chain
Credit: 123RF.com

Peak XV Partners-backed healthtech startup MedGenome and super-specialty diagnostics chain Neuberg Diagnostics are in the fray to pick up a controlling stake in a diagnostic lab chain that also provides preventive health check-up services, two people aware of the development told VCCircle.  MedGenome and Neuberg are among a host of potential suitors for NM ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Exclusive: MedGenome, Neuberg eye controlling stake in diagnostic chain

Healthcare

Exclusive: MedGenome, Neuberg eye controlling stake in diagnostic chain

Premium
Searchlight: Allchem Lifescience bets big on capacity expansion after record revenue

Healthcare

Searchlight: Allchem Lifescience bets big on capacity expansion after record revenue

Premium
Somerset Indus Capital hits first close for third PE fund

Healthcare

Somerset Indus Capital hits first close for third PE fund

Truva, 4baseCare, two others secure early-stage funds

Healthcare

Truva, 4baseCare, two others secure early-stage funds

Premium
True North-backed Integrace set to add new names on cap table

Healthcare

True North-backed Integrace set to add new names on cap table

SIDBI Venture Capital joins SigTuple's extended Series C round

Healthcare

SIDBI Venture Capital joins SigTuple's extended Series C round

Advertisement