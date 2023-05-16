Exclusive: Gulf Islamic Investments topping up India exposure

Premium Pankaj Gupta, co-founder and co-CEO, Gulf Islamic Investments

The UAE-based Gulf Islamic Investments (GII), which manages assets of more than $3 billion in private equity, venture capital and real estate segments, is pushing up its exposure to India. The investment firm manages assets worth about $150 million in India with bets on sectors such as electric mobility, consumer products, ......