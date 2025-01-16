Exclusive: CardinalStone PE loops in LP for Africa cleantech deal

Premium Michael Nzewi, MD & CEO, CardinalStone

CardinalStone Capital Advisers (CCA), a Lagos-based private equity firm that spun off from multi-asset investment firm CardinalStone Partners in 2016 and backs small and medium enterprises in Nigeria and Ghana, has roped in a limited partner to acquire stake in a renewable energy company, VCCircle has learnt. The deal will ......