  • Exclusive: Asian secondaries, others eye portfolio-level buyout in India growth fund

Exclusive: Asian secondaries, others eye portfolio-level buyout in India growth fund

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 18 Oct 2023
Exclusive: Asian secondaries, others eye portfolio-level buyout in India growth fund
Credit: 123RF.com

A number of secondaries-focussed alternative investment firms are evaluating a portfolio-level deal in India with a local mid-market-focussed private equity fund, four people aware of the development told VCCircle.  Secondaries specialists tend to buy one or more portfolio companies of a private equity or venture capital fund as part of a clipped transaction. ......

