Ex-Citibank exec Gadodia’s Invicta to upsize maiden pre-IPO fund

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Invicta Capserv Pvt Ltd, an investment bank founded by former Citibank executive Hemant Gadodia, could look at upsizing its maiden alternative investment fund (AIF), VCCircle has learnt. The development comes after the fund crossed its target of Rs 150 crore ($17.9 million), including the greenshoe option. VCCircle had first reported in May ......