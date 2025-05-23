Every startup pitch must include AI: Ghandour on Wamda’s new investment strategy

Premium
Wamda Capital, a venture capital firm focused on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, is refining its investment strategy by doubling down on artificial intelligence (AI) and secondary deals as it looks to better support the region’s evolving startup ecosystem. In an interview with VCCircle, Fadi Ghandour, executive chairman ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.