Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Everstone scripts over $160-mn India portfolio exit

By Beena Parmar

  • 23 Aug 2023
Premium
Everstone scripts over $160-mn India portfolio exit
Everstone co-founders Atul Kapur (left) and Sameer Sain | Credit: Everstone

Everstone Capital, which has been on the road to raise its fourth sector agnostic private equity fund for over two years and has initiated almost half a dozen exit moves over the last 12 months to attract Limited Partners (LPs), has scored high returns from an eight-year-old bet.   The India-focused alternative investment firm ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

BlackRock's support for ESG themes declines further

General

BlackRock's support for ESG themes declines further

PE firm Roark Capital leading race to acquire Subway

Consumer

PE firm Roark Capital leading race to acquire Subway

Premium
WestBridge strikes control deal for PE-backed fintech firm

TMT

WestBridge strikes control deal for PE-backed fintech firm

Softbank offloads minor stake in FirstCry ahead of IPO

Consumer

Softbank offloads minor stake in FirstCry ahead of IPO

US SEC readies vote on regulatory overhaul for private equity firms, hedge funds

Finance

US SEC readies vote on regulatory overhaul for private equity firms, hedge funds

Qatar Investment Authority pumps $1 bn into RIL's retail arm

Consumer

Qatar Investment Authority pumps $1 bn into RIL's retail arm

Advertisement