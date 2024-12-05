Exclusive: Everstone-backed stent maker Translumina raises pre-IPO funding

Premium
Integris Health Pvt. Ltd, which manufactures cardiac stents and cardiovascular medical devices under the name Translumina Therapeutics and is backed by India-focussed private equity firm Everstone Capital, has raised fresh capital from a mix of domestic and international family offices. Translumina, one of the largest cardiac stent makers in India, has ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.