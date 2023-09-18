Eversource ropes in existing LP for climate-focused NBFC's fundraise

Premium
Climate focussed non-banking financial company (NBFC) Ecofy, promoted by climate impact fund Eversource Capital, is set to raise Rs 45 crore ($5.4 million) from a development finance institution. The Mumbai-headquartered lendingtech company, which provides electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers loans as well as for solar rooftops, has tapped Dutch development bank, FMO, ......
