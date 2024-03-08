Eversource firming up game plan for second fund; plans more buyouts, new themes

Premium Dhanpal Jhaveri, CEO, Eversource

Climate-focused investor Eversource Capital, a joint venture of Indian private equity firm Everstone Capital and the UK-based Lightsource BP, is considering new investment themes for its second fund and expects to stitch more buyout deals than it did from its maiden vehicle, a top executive told VCCircle. Eversource is considering betting ......