Evergreen Capital rolls out maiden PE fund to back mid-market companies

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Rajkot-headquartered asset management firm Evergreen Capital Management has launched its first private equity (PE) vehicle, the Evergreen Optima Diversified Fund - I, to back mid-market enterprises with sound business fundamentals, strong leadership, and headroom for scale, VCCircle has learnt. The firm has positioned the vehicle, which has a target corpus of ......