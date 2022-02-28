EV firm BikeWo buys business intelligence platform Munim App in cash-and-stock deal

Right automobiles Pvt Ltd, which runs electric two-wheeler startup BikeWo, on Monday said it has acquired staff management and business intelligence platform Munim App for a cash and stock consideration.

BikeWo said in a statement that Munim will continue to operate independently and offer technological support to the EV firm.

Munim, rolled out by Anupam Shah and Naveen Saraswat in 2020, is a mobile application to digitise workforce-related data and business intelligence and thereby provide technology benefit to businesses.

“The decision to acquire Munim App was taken by us keeping in mind that we at BikeWo foresee a huge scope in the years to come to digitize our staff-related data and to expand our presence across India.

We believe the Munim team’s cutting-edge expertise in technology and digitalization will enable us to remotely optimally manage BikeWo’s staff attendance, salary disbursal, and workforce management, among other aspects in the near future," said Vidhyasagar Reddy, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) at BikeWo.

“Since we at BikeWo have ambitious plans to grow by introducing many dealerships pan-India by 2025, having an in-house technology partner like the Munim app will allow us to be able to take on larger operations and transactions with more ease, convenience, and efficiency," he added.

Tollywood film actor and producer Venkatesh Daggubati has joined BikeWo as a strategic investor and brand ambassador.