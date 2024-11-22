Ethos PE spinout Infinite Partners set to acquire fibre infra firms
Ethos PE spinout Infinite Partners set to acquire fibre infra firms

By Dilasha Seth

  • 22 Nov 2024
Edward Pitsi, CEO, Infinite Partners

Infinite Partners, a South Africa-based mid-market private equity firm spun out from Ethos PE, is set to acquire a slew of fibre infrastructure and connectivity-providing companies, deploying from its tech-focused investment vehicle launched last year.  The Sandton-headquartered PE firm, which was established in 2022 after its parent company Ethos Private Equity ......

