Ethos PE spinout Infinite Partners set to acquire fibre infra firms

Premium
Infinite Partners, a South Africa-based mid-market private equity firm spun out from Ethos PE, is set to acquire a slew of fibre infrastructure and connectivity-providing companies, deploying from its tech-focused investment vehicle launched last year. The Sandton-headquartered PE firm, which was established in 2022 after its parent company Ethos Private Equity ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.