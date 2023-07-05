facebook-page-view
Equirus Wealth appoints new MD, CEO

By Aman Rawat

  • 05 Jul 2023
Abhijit Bhave, managing director, chief executive officer, Equirus Wealth

Domestic wealth management firm Equirus Wealth has appointed former Fisdom executive Abhijit Bhave as managing director and chief executive officer. 

In his role, Bhave will oversee management and growth of the wealth, asset management, digital wealth and direct equities platforms at Equirus, the company said in a release. 

Equirus Wealth is a part of the Equirus Group which provides investment banking services for corporate clients and offers services covering equity capital markets, debt capital markets, structured finance, private equity, mergers and acquisitions, insurance broking, and wealth products. 

"His experience and leadership will be instrumental in driving the growth and success of our wealth management business. We are confident that his strategic insights and industry knowledge will bring value to our clients and stakeholders," said Ajay Garg, managing director, Equirus Group. 

An alumnus of IIM Lucknow, Bhave has an experience of 28 years in financial services and brings expertise in the wealth domain as well as leadership experience. 

Prior to joining Equirus Wealth, Bhave held leadership roles in several organisations including Fisdom, HSBC, Deutsche Bank, ICICI Bank, Karvy Private Wealth, UTI AMC & BPCL. 

"We will continue to create value for our clients and drive innovation in the wealth management space. Together, we will build upon the existing strengths of the organization and shape a future that is both prosperous and fulfilling for our clients and stakeholders," Bhave said. 

Mumbai-based Equirus Wealth claims to have assets under management (AUM) of nearly $650 million. It has more than 100,000 users who are catered to by its over 100 financial advisors or wealth experts. It has more than 240 stocks under its coverage.

