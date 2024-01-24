facebook-page-view
  • Equirus floats early-stage fund to back tech startups

Equirus floats early-stage fund to back tech startups

By Malvika Maloo

  • 24 Jan 2024
Sadhika Agarwal, Equirus

Financial services firm Equirus, which offers investment banking, wealth management and portfolio management services, has set up a fund to invest in early-stage startups.   The Equirus InnovateX Fund, a category I alternative investment fund registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, aims to raise at least Rs 200 crore ......

