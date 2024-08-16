EQT seeks $12.5 bn for new Asia private equity fund
EQT seeks $12.5 bn for new Asia private equity fund

By Reuters

  • 16 Aug 2024
Credit: 123RF.com

EQT would raise $12.5 billion for its new Asia-focused fund, the Swedish investment firm said on Wednesday.

The fund will be managed by EQT Private Capital Asia, which was formed in October 2022 when EQT acquired Baring Private Equity Asia for $6.7 billion.

The investment strategy for the new fund - EQT Private Capital Asia's BPEA Private Equity Fund IX - will be "materially in line" with an earlier $11.2 billion fund from September 2022, the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

EQT said the actual size of the fund will be based on the outcome of the fundraising process.

EQTBaring Private Equity Asia





