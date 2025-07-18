EQT secures $11.4 bn commitments for new Asia fund
By Reuters

  • 18 Jul 2025
Sweden's EQT has received commitments totaling $11.4 billion for its new Asia-focused buyout fund, with the fundraising expected to end before year-end and hit an upper limit or hard cap of $14.5 billion in 2026, the investment firm said on Thursday.

EQT activated its ninth regional private equity fund - BPEA Private Equity Fund IX, managed by EQT Private Capital Asia - on March 1, 2025, and held its first close in April, according to its half-year report 2025 published on Thursday.

Private equity funds typically begin investing after their first close, once they have secured an initial round of investor commitments.

"Fundraising for BPEA IX continued with strong momentum," it said in the report.

The fundraising comes against the backdrop of a uncertain global macroeconomic and geopolitical environment triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and policy orders.

"Our scale across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific enables us to invest capital with conviction and insight," EQT's CEO and Managing Partner Per Franzen said in the report.

He added that in Asia Pacific, structural growth and under-managed capital pools continue to create long-term opportunities.

