Energy transition-focused VC onboards new LP for maiden fund

Premium
A domestic early-stage venture capital (VC) firm, focused on supporting startups developing energy transition solutions, has onboarded an industry veteran as a limited partner (LP) for its maiden investment vehicle launched in November last year. Bengaluru-based energy transition focused investor Transition VC - a backer of companies like EV infra startup ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.