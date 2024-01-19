Elevation Capital wrapping up nearly $600-mn exit. Was it worth the wait?

Premium Ravi Adusumalli, co-managing partner, Elevation Capital

Elevation Capital, a venture capital and growth-equity investment firm that backs technology startups as well as larger companies across sectors, has likely completely exited a legacy portfolio company. The VC firm, which was formerly known as SAIF Partners and raised $670 million in 2023 for its latest fund, has divested its ......