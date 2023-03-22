Elevation Capital to expand focus on fintech space, financialisation of savings

Premium Mridul Arora, partner, Elevation Capital

Early-stage to growth-equity investment firm Elevation Capital, backer of the likes of Paytm, Swiggy, Acko, ShareChat and Meesho, among others, is increasing its focus on the business-to-business (B2B) fintech and fintech infrastructure segments, one of its top executives told VCCircle. “Indian banks have seen one of the best cycles in recent ......