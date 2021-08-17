Elevation Capital leads $6 mn Series A funding in edtech Yellow Class

Ivypods Technology Pvt Ltd, which runs extracurricular activities focused edtech Yellow Class, has raised $6 million in a Series A round led by Elevation Capital with India Quotient, Titan Capital and First Cheque

The round also saw participation from Vidit Aatrey, co-founder of Meesho; Alok Mittal, founder of Indifi; Vivekananda Hallekere, co-founder of Bounce; Maninder Gulati, global CSO of Oyo; Abhinav Sinha, COO, Oyo; Dhruv Agarwala, CEO of PropTiger; and Alvin Tse, country director, Xiaomi Indonesia.

The fresh capital will be used to improve the product experience for both parents and children, develop more content, build brand awareness, hire for leadership roles, technology, and engineering verticals, and drive expansion in over 500 cities in India and international markets.

Previously, Yellow Class had raised $1.5 million in a seed round led by India Quotient.

The company said it aims to serve 10 million monthly users in a year from now.

Founded in 2020 by Anshul Gupta and Arpit Mittal, the firm offers free extracurricular and co-curricular activities for children up to the age of 12. The classes are offered in 40 categories including art, craft, dance, yoga, general knowledge and logical reasoning.

The classes are taught by mentors and professionals in the field, and attended by around 10,000 students. The firm also uses gamified features to keep kids engaged, said the company in a statement.

The company claims to have grown 18 times over the last six months and plans to enter new categories like musical instruments and sports.

“In the last 10 years, there has been an exponential rise in the time spent by children passively consuming online content—which is extremely harmful to their growth. Parents are actively looking for better, interactive alternatives that would be beneficial for their child’s cognitive growth,” said Gupta and Mittal in a joint statement.

They added “With Yellow Class, we are creating a new category in the edtech space. Easy to access, fun, interactive classes that kids love. We are actively looking for top talent who can lead the growth of Yellow Class to serve this large market.”