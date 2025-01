Elev8 Venture Partners ropes in senior exec from Walmart

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

Elev8 Venture Partners, which was set up by former Kae Capital partner Navin Honagudi and is raising $200 million (about Rs 1,700 crore) for its maiden venture capital fund, has roped in a senior executive from multinational retail chain Walmart. Elev8, which has invested in two homegrown companies so far ......