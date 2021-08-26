Elda Health, Sporjo, Ruptok Fintech, Advantage Club raise funds

Elda Health, a health platform for the mid-age urban woman, has raised $1.5 million in a seed round from Avaana Capital, Orios Ventures and Ananth Narayanan Family office.

The new round of funding will be used to scale its offerings and operation, hire new talent, and onboard health professionals and doctors.

Founded by Swathi Kulkarni, Sindhuri Ananth and Shubham Sharma, Elda Health helps track the entire spectrum from symptoms to activities through a comprehensive reporting mechanism map progress made on health goals.

The firm has a panel that includes veteran medical practitioners across mental wellness, gynaecology, dermatology, orthopedics, chronic pain, among others.

“Women's health has been underserved for generations. While puberty and pregnancy are celebrated and tended to, pivotal phases of women's lives such as menopause (that last 10 - 30 years) are completely ignored,” said Swathi Kulkarni, co-founder, and CEO of Elda Health.

Sporjo

Sporjo, a sports-focused edtech startup, has raised $2 million in a pre-Series A round led by Punit Balan, chairman, Punit Balan Group and Punit Balan Studios.

The round also saw participation from other investors.

The fresh capital will be used to expanding product offerings, improving product experience, scaling its team, driving expansion in India and overseas markets.

Founded by G. Srinivvasan in 2020, Sporjo offers a trademarked assessment tool that allows for participants to get a roadmap based on their skill set and personality, as well as education and training modules led by industry experts.

“Challenges exist for both candidates and employers. A lack of credible sources, information, and knowledge is a major hurdle for the candidates. Skill gaps, understanding of the business of sports and incredible lead times to find the right person ail the employers,” said Srinivvasan.

Ruptok Fintech

Ruptok Fintech, has raised Rs 14 crore in debt funding from New Delhi-based NBFC Eclear Leasing & Finance.

The funds will be used to venture into a co-lending agreement with Eclear through this alliance, the two companies intend to offer a higher loan-to-value (LTV) for borrowers than average market rates.

Founded in July 2020, Ruptok Fintech provides instant disbursal of loans against gold jewellery.

“Over the past year, we have witnessed an unprecedented growth trajectory and have disbursed loans worth over Rs 60 crore. We are further steering to disburse Rs 25 crore per month in the next phase of our business growth. We look forward to a successful partnership with Eclear,” said Ankur Gupta, founder and CEO of Ruptok Fintech.

Earlier, Ruptok had raised angel funding from Canada-based investment firm Wurk. The firm had also acquired Mumbai-based firm GoldUno from Vinrak Technologies Prt. Ltd in an all-stock deal.

Ruptok has operations in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Vadodra and Surat.

The company aims to be present in 27 cities by the end of FY22.

Advantage Club

Advantage Club, a Gurgaon-based HR tech startup, has raised $1.7 million in a new financing round led by Y-Combinator, Broom Ventures, Liquid.vc and Kunal Shah.

The fresh capital will be used to strengthen its overseas business.

Currently, the firm operates in over 60+ countries.

“We are growing 20% month-on-month. This growth has come on the back of reinventing the wheel around employee benefits and engagement by building deep engagement products further personalized according to each user’s behaviour,” said Sourabh Deorah, CEO and co-founder.

The firm works with over 370 companies across 60 countries.