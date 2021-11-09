Edtech startup Codevidhya raises seed funding from RVCF, others

Codevidhya India Pvt Ltd, an edtech company, said on Tuesday it has raised an undisclosed sum as part of its seed funding round from Rajasthan Venture Capital Fund (RVCF), Digital Futurists Angels Network, and angel investor Vinay Choudhary.

The startup aims to use the fresh capital to expand to other countries, add new courses for skill development, and enhance its technology and product teams.

“We mentor young learners to thrive in this new world with an education that equips them with future skills and raises awareness to become the architects of their own lives. Codevidhya has seen significant growth month-on-month since its launch," said Shivram Choudhary, founder, Codevidhya, in a statement.

Founded in 2016 by Choudhary, Codevidhya aims to help young students learn coding skills. According to Choudhary, the company generates over 70% of its revenue from international customers. The company hopes to add more than 100,000 new students to its platform within a year.

"Students today are evolving in a digital world and they must be given this technical exposure from a very young age so that they are at par with the ever-evolving technological landscape across the globe," Rajasthan Venture Capital Fund (RVCF), the lead investor of the round, said in a statement. Founded in 2002 by Girish Gupta, the fund is Rajasthan's first venture capital fund.

“We invest in tech-powered start-ups as we want our network of investors to be part of the vision to empower the young generation to innovate and gain from the technology propelled ed-tech industry," said Vivek Gupta, director, Digital Futurists Angels Network.

Codevidhya has also joined Sadhguru's Isha Foundation with an aim to help underprivileged students from rural parts of the country.