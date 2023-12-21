Edelweiss AMC steps up focus on alternatives, plans private credit fund

Premium Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO, Edelweiss AMC

Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd, the company that manages Edelweiss Mutual Fund, plans to launch a private credit fund and other investment products as it sharpens its focus on alternative assets, a top executive told VCCircle. “We believe there is scope of interesting strategies in alternatives investment. We're working silently to build our presence ......