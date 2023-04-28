E-commerce firm Beyoung raises close to $5 mn in funding round

Founded in 2018 by Shivam Soni, Beyoung offers affordable clothing and accessories. The company claims to have achieved an annualized recurring revenue (ARR) of Rs 150 crore in FY23 and aims to reach Rs 500 crore in ARR by 2026.

"This investment will enable us to expand our footprint across India. We aim to open 100 offline stores in tier II and III cities in 2023," said Soni.



Klub, founded by Anurakt Jain and Ishita Verma, provides flexible growth capital ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 30 crore with zero equity dilution or personal guarantees. The company has funded more than 380 brands across sectors in India.



“Klub's investment in Beyoung will help them to invest in technology, logistics, and marketing,” said Sudharsan Venkatakrishnan, vice president and head of capital platform at Klub.