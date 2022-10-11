Early-stage startups Wishlink and MakerDojo.io secure seed funding

Creator-focused commerce startup Wishlink on Tuesday raised about $3 million in a seed funding round led by venture capital firm Elevation Capital.

The round also saw participation from several angel investors including Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal from Meesho; Treebo’s Rahul Chaudhary' Sharechat’s Ankush Sachdeva; Ghazal Alagh from Mamaearth and from content creators including Masoom Minawala and Biswa Kalyan Rath, among others.

“We have built infra that will enable creators to pick up brands, showcase them to their audience and monetize their influence based on the sales and traffic they are able to drive to the brands' websites," said Shaurya Gupta, co-founder, Wishlink.

Wishlink, founded by Gupta, Chandan Yadav and Divyansh Ameta, works with around 100 creators and helps drive sales for about 60 brands including H&M, Westside, Faballey, Indya, Aurelia, among others and e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart and Ajio.

The creator-focused startup claims to have driven about 2 million users to partner brands at a 60% monthly growth rate in the last three months.

Key investor Elevation Capital in September participated in a Series A funding round for speed technology startup Murf AI. The round was, however, led by Matrix Partners India.

MakerDojo.io

Blockchain software as a service (SaaS) startup MakerDojo.io on Tuesday secured $1.5 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Leo Capital. This investment is the first in Leo Capital’s $125 million fund III’s portfolio, the release said.

MakerDojo.io, a Web3 data analytics platform, looks to utilize these funds towards talent acquisition and product innovation aimed at expanding offerings for its blockchain protocols.

The business-to-business (B2B) startup was founded in 2021 by Vignesh Aigal, Ajay Chintala and Priyank Chodisetti, former tech leader at Google and Coursera. The artificial intelligence (AI)-backed startup is aimed at automating data extraction processes for blockchain networks.

“We have seen in our early customers the challenges of accessing blockchain data and the effort it takes to draw insights. Through MakerDojo’s platform, we aim to make accessing Web3 analytics simpler and faster while reducing the barrier to entry,” said Chodisetti, one of the startup’s co-founders.

