Early-stage startup Pee Safe, two others raise funding

Vikas Bagaria, co-founder, Pee Safe

Hygiene and wellness brand Pee Safe and e-commerce firms Wogom and 1Bridge have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Tuesday.

Pee Safe has secured $3 million (Rs 24.8 crore) in an ongoing Series B funding round co-led by Natco Pharma and Zerodha-backed Rainmatter Health, along with participation from existing investor Alkemi Growth Capital.

The startup targets to raise $6 million in its Series B round.

The funding will be used to expand the brand’s retail presence in India, expand overseas with an omnichannel approach and allocate additional resources to marketing initiatives.

Founded in 2013 by Vikas and Srijana Bagaria, Pee Safe is a personal hygiene and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brand. It started with an isopropyl alcohol-based toilet seat sanitizer and diversified its product range to incorporate various personal hygiene categories, targeting the needs of girls from puberty to menopause. Its product range includes intimate hygiene products such as reusable pads, tampons, menstrual cups amongst others.

"This funding will accelerate our expansion efforts. Over the past five years, Pee Safe has achieved a growth rate of 100% compound annual growth rate (CAGR)," said Vikas Bagaria, co-founder and chief executive officer, Pee Safe.

In 2019, it raised Rs 30 crore in its Series A funding round led by Alkemi Growth Capital.

Wogom, a cloud-based platform for the distribution and retailer ecosystem, has secured $1.9 million (Rs 15.76 crore) in a funding round from a host of undisclosed investors including family offices and angel investors.

The Ahmedabad-based startup plans to use the funding for market expansion beyond Gujarat, investment in its technology stack as well and product development.

Founded by Nirav Patel, Wogom is a platform that helps distributors and retailers find customers in hinterland India in the consumer electronics and mobile phone categories. The platform also helps dealers expand their sales and improve profits, solve trade credit issues along with providing finance against the goods being supplied. At present, the startup claims that 1200+ dealers/distributors are registered on the platform.

RubanBridge Pvt. Ltd, which operates the rural e-commerce network 1Bridge, has secured $482,154 (Rs 4 crore) in a bridge funding round from existing institutional investor C4D Partners, as well as Sudhanva Dhananjaya Family Office along with undisclosed angel investors.

Additionally, 1Bridge also acquired the technology assets of the rural commerce platform eSamudaay. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

1Bridge is a rural commerce full-stack platform that claims to be operational in 18,000 villages of 75 districts across 6 states in India namely Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha.

It targets to onboard 500,000 local entrepreneurs and sellers to engage with 50 million rural consumers across the country.

