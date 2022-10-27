Early-stage startups Himshakti, GoFloaters raise funding

Fast-moving consumer goods brand Himshakti has secured around Rs 17 lakh in a pre-seed funding round led by Artha Access program and IIM Kashipur.

The Dehradun-based brand also saw participation from angel investors Anand Kumar of Pier Counsel and Varun Agrawal of StarClinch.

Himshakti looks to deploy the capital to bolster its sales, marketing and improve the packaging quality of its products.

Artha Access program is an investment vehicle by Artha Venture Fund, allowing the latter co-invest in accelerator programs including Huddle, India Accelerator, among others.

Founded in 2019 by Harshit Sehdev, the brand claims to offer healthy, unadulterated food products sourced from the Himalayan region in India. It aims to expand its operations to markets including France, ASEAN region, eyeing presence in 200 premium stores.

The startup said it is also seeking international certifications to launch its products in these markets.

The FMCG brand claims that its products have seen a higher acceptance in the last one year, particularly at premium hotel chains and organic stores.

GoFloaters

SMBSure Business Solutions Pvt Ltd, which operates office space discovery platform GoFloaters, has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed funding led by Canada-based Loyal VC.

The Chennai-based firm will use the fresh funds to expand and boost its unified hybrid workplace solution, WorqFlexi.

Founded in 2017 by Shyam Sundar Nagarajan and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, GoFloaters offers low-cost coworking desks with work cafes, allowing teams to work and collaborate in-person from anywhere. It claims to offer over 2000 on-demand coworking spaces, meeting rooms and long-term offices in over 40 Indian cities.

It adds that it has partnered with over 250 coworking providers including WeWork, Cowrks, 91Springboard, AWFIS, Indiqube and OYO to curate the workspace and meeting spaces.

Venture capital fund, Loyal VC, is a Canada-based firm with over 200 investments in about 50 countries. The fund is aimed at reducing the bias in the investment process. With Kamal Hassan and Michael Kosic as managing partners, the VC sources its investments strictly through three channels to ensure quality of investments, as per its website.

