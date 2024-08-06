Early-stage investor 35 North Ventures hits fundraising milestone in second outing
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Early-stage investor 35 North Ventures hits fundraising milestone in second outing

Early-stage investor 35 North Ventures hits fundraising milestone in second outing

Premium
Early-stage investor 35 North Ventures hits fundraising milestone in second outing

Mumbai-based 35 North Ventures, an early-stage investor that counts companies such as CloudTailor, SpeEdLabs, Dhybrid and Stupa Analytics in its portfolio, has hit the road to raise capital for a new fund, its second investment vehicle, and has already reched the first milestone.   The India Discovery Fund-II, which follows 35 North’s ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
TPG-owned Grihum Housing's AUM soars past $1 bn mark in Q1

Finance

TPG-owned Grihum Housing's AUM soars past $1 bn mark in Q1

Premium
AIIM closes pan-Africa Infra Fund IV with oversubscription

Finance

AIIM closes pan-Africa Infra Fund IV with oversubscription

Premium
Early-stage investor 35 North Ventures hits fundraising milestone in second outing

Finance

Early-stage investor 35 North Ventures hits fundraising milestone in second outing

Sensex, Nifty continue to correct even as global equities recover from rout

Finance

Sensex, Nifty continue to correct even as global equities recover from rout

Premium
South Africa's Maia Capital closes debut fund at one-third of initial aim

Finance

South Africa's Maia Capital closes debut fund at one-third of initial aim

BluSmart backer responsAbility marks second close of Asia climate fund

Finance

BluSmart backer responsAbility marks second close of Asia climate fund

Advertisement