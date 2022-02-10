Early-stage startups Better Opinions, Runo net capital

Trading platform Better Opinions on Thursday said it has raised a pre-seed funding of $1 million (around Rs 7.5 crore) from Y Combinator, Java Capital, Soma Capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The round also saw participation from Mayank Kumar, Co-Founder of UpGrad, Sudhanshu Raheja, Head of Product and Engineering at GoTo Financials (Gojek-Tokopedia), Pratyush Prasanna, Senior Vice President at Gojek , Chinmaya Sharma, Chief Commercial Officer Namshi and the Ranadive Family, the co-owners of Sacramento Kings.

The platform plans to use the fresh funds to expand their product and tech team, ramp up existing user base and train the users about events trading.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soumyajit Das and Samay Jain who were former employees of Gojek rolled out the firm in 2021.

Better Opinions is an app where events are created in the form of binary yes/no questions to make trading more relatable, accessible and widespread. It claims to have also launched its real-money gaming app (RMG App) in December last year and within a month it has seen 150,000 sign-ups with a week-on-week growth of 30%.

“The stock market, unfortunately, can be very technical and opaque and therefore isn’t always accessible for all. However, when we start allowing trading in categories such as cricket, politics and entertainment, not only do we make trading more relatable, but we also help improve their financial literacy. In the process, they also start experiencing the excitement of trading,” Jain said.

Runo

Call and customer relationship management solution platform Runo has raised $500,000 (around Rs 3.75 crore) as a part of its pre-Series A round led by Unicorn India Ventures.

The firm plans to deploy the fundraise to rev up product roadmap and expand reach to the Middle East, SEA, and the US market in a phased manner.

Founded in 2018 by Rajsekhar Pattnaik and P.V. Vamsi. Runo, Runo provides a call management CRM solution, the application offered by the company provides a sim-based calling solution with call tracking, call recording, team live status and analytics as principal features.

The company currently serves over 300 paid clients who are predominantly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Runo said it has recorded a monthly run rate of Rs 25 lakh in the last 12 months and is expected to hit $2 million annual recurring revenue by April next year.

Rajsekhar Pattnaik, Founder and CEO of Runo said, “What differentiates us from others is our easy-to-use user-interface, ease of work from home and track team’s performance virtually. We believe our services are at par with the businesses which are affordable yet powerful.

Our CRM app is loaded with features ideal for telesales, tele calling and call centres. From business calls to meetings to emails, every interaction along with every prospect is tracked with closure with real-time management reporting.”