Dubai's Ajeej Capital, Nuwa roll out tech-focussed debt fund

Premium Sharaf Sharaf, co-head, Amplify

Ajeej Capital, a Dubai-based asset manager with an AUM of over $1 billion has floated a $100-million growth debt fund in partnership with Gulf-focussed venture capital firm Nuwa Capital to extend debt capital to technology companies across the Middle East, North Africa (MENA) and Turkey regions. Amplify Growth Partnership, the joint ......