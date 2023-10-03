facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • DSG Consumer Partners wraps up fundraising for fourth VC vehicle, meets target

DSG Consumer Partners wraps up fundraising for fourth VC vehicle, meets target

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 03 Oct 2023
Premium
DSG Consumer Partners wraps up fundraising for fourth VC vehicle, meets target
Deepak Shahdadpuri, founder, DSG Consumer

India-focused venture capital firm DSG Consumer Partners has marked the final close of its fourth consumer-oriented fund, a top executive said Tuesday, becoming the latest investment firm to reach a fundraising milestone this year.  The Singapore-based VC firm raised $114 million (about Rs 948 crore) to wrap up the fundraising process, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Brookfield amasses $12 bn for its largest global private equity fund

Finance

Brookfield amasses $12 bn for its largest global private equity fund

Early-stage startups Cube Club, Roopya raise funding

TMT

Early-stage startups Cube Club, Roopya raise funding

Premium
DSG Consumer Partners wraps up fundraising for fourth VC vehicle, meets target

Finance

DSG Consumer Partners wraps up fundraising for fourth VC vehicle, meets target

Premium
Mid-market PE firm Jashvik Capital taps another LP for maiden fund

Finance

Mid-market PE firm Jashvik Capital taps another LP for maiden fund

Premium
Grapevine: JSW, Tatas weigh M&As; Venture Highway may part-exit Meesho

General

Grapevine: JSW, Tatas weigh M&As; Venture Highway may part-exit Meesho

JSW Infrastructure jumps 31% in stock market debut

Infrastructure

JSW Infrastructure jumps 31% in stock market debut

Advertisement