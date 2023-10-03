DSG Consumer Partners wraps up fundraising for fourth VC vehicle, meets target

Premium Deepak Shahdadpuri, founder, DSG Consumer

India-focused venture capital firm DSG Consumer Partners has marked the final close of its fourth consumer-oriented fund, a top executive said Tuesday, becoming the latest investment firm to reach a fundraising milestone this year. The Singapore-based VC firm raised $114 million (about Rs 948 crore) to wrap up the fundraising process, ......