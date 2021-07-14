Digital Realty and Brookfield Infrastructure form JV for data centres in India

Digital Realty, a global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions, and Brookfield Infrastructure LP today announced an agreement to establish a 50:50 joint venture focused on the development, ownership and operation of data centres in India.

The joint venture will operate under the brand name BAM Digital Realty.

The statement said that the joint venture is positioned to enable the significant expansion of PlatformDIGITAL, Digital Realty’s global data centre platform which supports evolving data, control and networking demands of global enterprises.

“India is a rapidly emerging data centre market...” said A William Stein, chief executive officer of Digital Realty.

“Our existing partnership with Brookfield, our Ascenty platform across Latin America, has already delivered long-term value to our customers, with over 250 megawatts of IT load capacity in Brazil, Chile and Mexico either fully built out or currently under construction. We look forward to building upon our successful partnership with Brookfield by entering the Indian data centre market together and extending opportunities for digital transformation with the global consistency of PlatformDIGITAL,” he added.

The joint venture will expand Brookfield Infrastructure’s global data infrastructure portfolio, which includes $23 billion in assets across data transmission, distribution, and storage, including a portfolio of 139,000 operational telecom wireless towers in India, which it intends to expand to 175,000 over the near term.

Brookfield has over a decade of experience investing in India with approximately $20 billion of assets under management including infrastructure, renewable power, real estate and private equity.

BAM Digital Realty intends to acquire land parcels in multiple Indian metros for the development of data centre campuses to support the needs of global hyperscale service providers as well as international and local enterprises. The joint venture expects to design, build and operate sustainable facilities, drawing upon the firms’ broader commitments to sustainable operations, including carbon reduction initiatives.